    Priyanka Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks HOT in black backless lace gown with plunging neckline

    Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black transparent gown at the Caring for Women Dinner, and she shared a profound message on Instagram. Check out her stunning photos here.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 9:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 9:04 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas wowed the crowd at the Caring for Women Dinner extravaganza, bringing her typical elegance and sensuality. Priyanka shared photos on Instagram, revealing her amazing black dress that has everyone talking.

    The floor-length satin gown, which featured delicate lace details, lent a sensual but elegant touch to her outfit.

    The gown had exquisite lacework around the neckline and bodice, which added a sheer, almost ethereal beauty to the whole look. The black lace blended smoothly into the silky satin skirt, which hung beautifully down her frame, resulting in an effortlessly glamorous look.

    The low-cut neckline emphasised Priyanka's toned figure, while the backless design gave a provocative element to her stunning look. She kept her accessories simple, wearing only a few diamond bracelets.

    Her free, wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders, contributing to the overall sultry vibe of the attire. Priyanka looked stunning with smokey eye makeup and a nude lip.

    The photographs perfectly caught her fascinating personality and ability to pull off daring dress choices.

    In the caption on her image, Priyanka expressed her thanks for being a part of such an important event.  The gala featured several notable co-hosts, including Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, François-Henri Pinault, Donatella Versace, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Billy Crudup and Camila Alves McConaughey.

    She said, "A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old and new friends." The third annual #CaringForWomenDinner was as spectacular as its hosts. Priyanka thanked Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault for the invitation and emphasised the importance of the cause they were sponsoring.

    The evening intended to promote awareness and take action against violence against women, with proceeds benefiting charities such as Girl Effect, It's On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

    Priyanka was recently in India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's intimate wedding. She also attended a promotional event for her Marathi film 'Paani'.

