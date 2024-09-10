SEXY photos: 50-year-old Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in cape dress; fan calls her 'timeless beauty queen'

Malaika Arora walked out in an off-white dress with a dramatic cape with exquisite butterfly wing-like accents on the shoulders. The 50-year-old actress struck attention in her gorgeous avatar and captivated online followers with her most recent look.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora is a timeless beauty queen who never ceases to wow people with her amazing appearance. For last night's high-profile event, the 50-year-old diva donned another stunning ensemble demonstrating her distinct sense of style.

Malaika is one of those actresses who can make anything seem fantastic with her easy style, and her most recent dress is one for the fashion books. Let's break down her stunning style.Malaika Arora's stunning cape dress.

Malaika looked magnificent in an off-white floor-length gown adorned with a dramatic cape, styled by Karishma Patidar, the celebrity fashion stylist. The halter-neck, backless gown featured distinctive 3D appliqué work around the waist.

The same appliqué design was employed to embellish the shoulders of her cloak. Please take a look at these images she uploaded on social media: Malaika paired her one-of-a-kind dress with a messy high pony hairdo and accessorised with dramatic diamond jewellery, including dangling earrings and a bracelet. Malaika elevated the Supria Munjal piece with a full glam bronze makeup look, and she captured hearts on the internet, with fans calling her a 'butterfly'.

While Malaika's exquisite fashion sense continues to wow her, it is not the only reason she has such a large social media following.



