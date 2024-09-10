Thalapathy 69: Simran to be paired opposite Vijay after 24 years? Here's what we know

According to rumours, Thalapathy Vijay is set to reunite with Simran in 'Thalapathy 69' after 24 years, marking their 4th collaboration. Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is also rumoured to joins the cast of film, which will begin its filming in October 2024.

Chennai: It looks like Thalapathy Vijay is set to reunite with actress Simran in the upcoming film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69', directed by H Vinoth. This marks their fourth collaboration, with their previous evergreen hits including 'Once More', 'Thulladha Manamum Thullum', and 'Priyamaanavale' (2000).

The duo's last substantial pairing was in 'Priyamaanavale', although Simran made a brief appearance with Vijay in the song 'Aalthotta Boopathi' from the 2002 film 'Youth'. 'Thalapathy 69' will be their first project together in over two decades.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is also reported to play a significant role in the film. With pre-production already underway, filming is expected to commence in October 2024.

In the just released 'The Greatest Of All Time' aka 'GOAT' directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay paired with Sneha after 22 years and in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial 'Leo', he paired with Trisha after 14 years.

Following its release, 'GOAT' received mixed response but is smashing box office records domestically and globally. 'Thalapathy 69' will mark Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics and fans are hyped to see their beloved actor playing hero for one last time on the big screen, although it remains to be seen whether he will stick on to his decision to stop acting altogether.

