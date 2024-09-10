Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Telugu debut as 'Ghar Wapsi'; Dreams of starring with Jr NTR in every film

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 9:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

    Hindi actress Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR with Devara Part 1. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Since the movie's announcement, fans have been excited to see Janhvi and Jr NTR together on the big screen. Recently, the filmmakers released two songs from the movie, and their chemistry is already loved by fans. Today, on September 10, the trailer of Devara Part 1 was launched. At the launch, Janhvi revealed that she wanted to do every movie with Jr NTR. The movie will be released on September 27. 

    Janhvi wore a golden saree at the event. She said, “Yeh mere debut film hai aur honestly aisa lag raha hai mere ghar wapsi bhi hai kyunki mere first Telugu film hai. This is very very very special. Thank you so much for showing up with so much enthusiasm. Even I also want to do every single film with Tarak sir. I had so much fun. I learned so much and everyone knows what a big fan I have always been and I think I have become bigger fan of him after having work with him.”

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Devara Part 1 has already made a record even before the release. It has become the fastest Indian film to sell 15,000 tickets in the USA just after the launch of pre-sale tickets. 

    Previously, the creators of Devara: Part 1 put out the tracks Fear Song and Chuttamallle, both of which received positive feedback from fans. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, they also released a sneak glimpse at his character, Bhaira. The teaser depicts a thrilling battle scene, with Saif Ali Khan looking fierce and sharp as he races through the woods. 

