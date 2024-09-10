Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities

The Yogi government is hosting Electronica India 2024 in Greater Noida from September 11-13, showcasing electronic components and solutions from 872 global exhibitors. The event aims to boost Uttar Pradesh's global image, highlight its investor-friendly policies, and attract investment in the electronics sector.

Greater Noida/Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to host Electronica India 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 11 to 13 to boost Uttar Pradesh's global image. The international trade fair, one of the largest in South Asia, will showcase electronic components, systems, applications, and solutions from 872 exhibitors from across the globe.

Leading companies from 24 countries, including the USA, Taiwan, Turkey, and Singapore will take part in the event.

As the host state, Uttar Pradesh will highlight its investor-friendly policies in the electronics sector, the development of electronic clusters, and programs designed to attract investment. Special attention will be given to the structured framework under the FDA policy, providing detailed information on incentives and investment processes. This event will elevate Uttar Pradesh's global standing and open up new opportunities for investment and employment in the state.

Electronica India 2024 will spotlight over 52 key sectors in the electronics industry, including 3D printing, additive manufacturing, automotive and EV technology, component mounting, coil ware production, display and LED, electronic manufacturing services, hybrid component manufacturing, semiconductors, and wireless technology.

The event features participation from companies across the globe, including India, Albania, Armenia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, USA, and Vietnam.

Notably, Electronica India 2024 will host 49 leading companies, such as ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp., a prominent Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer, alongside 23 firms from the USA, including AI Technology Inc., and 24 companies from China, including Messe Munchen Shanghai Corporation Limited.

This event is highly regarded on the global electronics stage. It serves as a platform to showcase India's growing influence in the sector, with a special emphasis on Uttar Pradesh's contributions.

Additionally, the electronics sector's favourable policies, shaped by CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, will be prominently highlighted.

The IT and Electronics Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government and UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC) will actively participate in the event. The department will also set up and manage a 145-square-meter pavilion. The program will feature a series of conferences and interactive sessions, with key events including the e-Mobility, e-Future, and India PCB Tech Conferences.

Additionally, sector-specific knowledge sessions, partner country meetings, B2B/B2G/G2G discussions, networking events, and an innovation exhibition will be held. Global technologies and products worldwide will also be showcased during the event.

