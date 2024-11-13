Shalini Passi REVEALS what she did with earnings from Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Shalini Passi, star of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, revealed she donated her entire earnings from the series to UNICEF India. This generous contribution was made specifically to support the first UNICEF ball featured on the show.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

The internet’s latest obsession has been Shalini Passi. Shalini, who participated in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, has captured the hearts of many social media users with her outlook on life, her artistic approach, and her ability to remain composed. Since the show's popularity, she has also appeared in several interviews and on a number of podcasts. Shalini discussed the compensation she received from Netflix for her role in the series in one of these interviews.

article_image2

While Shalini did not shed light on the amount she got for starring in the series, she revealed that she donated every penny to charity.

Shalini disclosed that she had given her series earnings to UNICEF while discussing the charity gala, which was also featured on the show.

 “This was the first UNICEF ball and it was in support of UNICEF India. My entire fee that Netflix is giving me has gone to UNICEF for this particular project. Whatever I get from say modelling or anything, I don’t take anything. It all goes to UNICEF directly," she said.

article_image3

In Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi costarred with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Her home base is in Delhi.

article_image4

Shalini is married to Sanjay Passi. They got married in 2000 and she had her son when she was just 20. Rahul Passi is her only son. Shalini may be new to Bollywood, but this may be her first time on camera. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is her closest friend.

