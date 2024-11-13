Shalini Passi REVEALS what she did with earnings from Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Shalini Passi, star of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, revealed she donated her entire earnings from the series to UNICEF India. This generous contribution was made specifically to support the first UNICEF ball featured on the show.

The internet’s latest obsession has been Shalini Passi. Shalini, who participated in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, has captured the hearts of many social media users with her outlook on life, her artistic approach, and her ability to remain composed. Since the show's popularity, she has also appeared in several interviews and on a number of podcasts. Shalini discussed the compensation she received from Netflix for her role in the series in one of these interviews.

While Shalini did not shed light on the amount she got for starring in the series, she revealed that she donated every penny to charity.

Shalini disclosed that she had given her series earnings to UNICEF while discussing the charity gala, which was also featured on the show.

“This was the first UNICEF ball and it was in support of UNICEF India. My entire fee that Netflix is giving me has gone to UNICEF for this particular project. Whatever I get from say modelling or anything, I don’t take anything. It all goes to UNICEF directly," she said.