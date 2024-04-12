Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    On Eid 2024, many celebrities attended parties while some celebrated with their families.

    article_image1

    For the occasion, all celebrities were dressed in their best attire and donned stunning outfits which took over the internet.

    article_image2

    Salman Khan attended brother Sohail Khan's Eid party and opted for a black shirt and multicolored printed pants.

    article_image3

    Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans gathered outside his Mannat house and also did his iconic pose.

    article_image4

    Preity Zinta twined in black with her spouse Gene Goodenough as she attended Sohail Khan's Eid party and wore a black kurta and matching palazzo pants. 

    article_image5

    Salman Khan along with his father Salim Khan came out to wish his fans a happy Eid who had come to see him. 

    article_image6

    Genelia Deshmukh looked stunning in a blue embroidered kurta and matching palazzo. She opted for jewelry and bindi.

    article_image7

    The Pataudi family- Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan had a small get-together at home.

