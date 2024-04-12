Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid

On Eid 2024, many celebrities attended parties while some celebrated with their families.

For the occasion, all celebrities were dressed in their best attire and donned stunning outfits which took over the internet.

Salman Khan attended brother Sohail Khan's Eid party and opted for a black shirt and multicolored printed pants.

Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans gathered outside his Mannat house and also did his iconic pose.

Preity Zinta twined in black with her spouse Gene Goodenough as she attended Sohail Khan's Eid party and wore a black kurta and matching palazzo pants.

Salman Khan along with his father Salim Khan came out to wish his fans a happy Eid who had come to see him.

Genelia Deshmukh looked stunning in a blue embroidered kurta and matching palazzo. She opted for jewelry and bindi.

The Pataudi family- Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan had a small get-together at home.