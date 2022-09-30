SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH

Bhojpuri viral video: Bhojpuri romantic on-screen couple Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra' from Tabadala goes viral.



One of the most powerful and loved couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. The song "Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra" is drawing attention from fans on YouTube once more. (WATCH VIDEO)



Fans are going gaga over Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali.

The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. This song spreads quickly on social media, and internet users like this couple's relationship.

48,286,403 people have seen the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. The duo alone completely destroys the song, music video, or movie.

