    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Bhojpuri viral video: Bhojpuri romantic on-screen couple Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra' from Tabadala goes viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the most powerful and loved couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. The song "Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra" is drawing attention from fans on YouTube once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans are going gaga over Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. This song spreads quickly on social media, and internet users like this couple's relationship.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    48,286,403 people have seen the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. The duo alone completely destroys the song, music video, or movie. Also Read: Pornography case: Raj Kundra write to CBI, claims ‘innocence’

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde?

