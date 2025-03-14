Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83

Read Full Article

Ayan Mukerji Father Deb Mukherjee Death. A piece of bad news on the day of Holi has shaken the entire Bollywood industry. According to reports, Bollywood's well-known director Ayan Mukerji's (Ayan Mukerji) father, Deb Mukherjee, has passed away. Deb Mukherjee was 83 years old. Deb Mukherjee had been ill for a long time and breathed his last on the morning of Holi. According to media reports, his last rites will be performed on Friday at 4 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Juhu area. Currently, his body is at his home. Deb Mukherjee was related to Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukherjee as an uncle.

Ayan Mukerji's Father Was a Well-Known Actor

According to media reports, Deb Mukherjee's (Deb Mukherjee) health had been deteriorating for the past several months. It is being said that he was also undergoing treatment in the hospital, but he passed away in his sleep at 7:30 am on the morning of Holi. It is said that his last rites will be performed at 4 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Deb has been a well-known actor in the Hindi film industry. He has worked in many films including Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abinetri, Do Ankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, Gudgudi. Deb's son Ayan Mukerji has also directed many hit films. Currently, Ayan is directing Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe film War 2.

Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's Son-in-Law

Director Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's son-in-law. Deb's daughter Sunita is married to Ashutosh. Recently, Deb's grandson, Ashutosh's son, got married in Mumbai with great pomp. Due to illness, Deb could not attend his grandson's wedding. Deb Mukherjee used to be seen in Durga Puja every year. It is being said that many big Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tanishtha, Rani Mukherjee, Tanuja, Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh may attend Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

ALSO READ: American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey

Latest Videos