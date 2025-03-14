Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83

Ayan Mukerji's Father, Deb Mukherjee, Passes Away. Amidst the festival of colors, Bollywood receives sad news. Reports indicate that director Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83.

 

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83 NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Ayan Mukerji Father Deb Mukherjee Death. A piece of bad news on the day of Holi has shaken the entire Bollywood industry. According to reports, Bollywood's well-known director Ayan Mukerji's (Ayan Mukerji) father, Deb Mukherjee, has passed away. Deb Mukherjee was 83 years old. Deb Mukherjee had been ill for a long time and breathed his last on the morning of Holi. According to media reports, his last rites will be performed on Friday at 4 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Juhu area. Currently, his body is at his home. Deb Mukherjee was related to Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukherjee as an uncle.

Ayan Mukerji's Father Was a Well-Known Actor

According to media reports, Deb Mukherjee's (Deb Mukherjee) health had been deteriorating for the past several months. It is being said that he was also undergoing treatment in the hospital, but he passed away in his sleep at 7:30 am on the morning of Holi. It is said that his last rites will be performed at 4 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Deb has been a well-known actor in the Hindi film industry. He has worked in many films including Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abinetri, Do Ankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, Gudgudi. Deb's son Ayan Mukerji has also directed many hit films. Currently, Ayan is directing Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe film War 2.

Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's Son-in-Law

Director Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's son-in-law. Deb's daughter Sunita is married to Ashutosh. Recently, Deb's grandson, Ashutosh's son, got married in Mumbai with great pomp. Due to illness, Deb could not attend his grandson's wedding. Deb Mukherjee used to be seen in Durga Puja every year. It is being said that many big Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tanishtha, Rani Mukherjee, Tanuja, Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh may attend Deb Mukherjee's funeral.

ALSO READ: American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics NTI

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey NTI

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Recent Stories

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more gcw

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more

Trendy Backless Blouse Designs for Lehenga 2025 Style Guide Sri

Lehenga Backless Blouse Designs: 8 Stylish & Airy Options

BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pak's South Waziristan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared ddr

BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must ddr

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Recent Videos

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Video Icon
Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Video Icon