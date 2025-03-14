Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Read Full Article

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun have been in headlines for their alleged relationship when the actress Kim Sae Ron was a minor and the actor Kim Soo Hyun was 27 years old. These headlines started since the actress Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence on Kim Soo Hyun's birthday and the pictures of them circulating all over the internet. Earlier, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, released an official statement stating that the rumors surrounding the actors dating are untrue and baseless.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating:

On an interesting turn of the events, Goldmedalist, the agency of Kim Soo Hyun, revealed another official statement that confirmed the speculations partially. ''Goldmedalist clarified that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after she became a legal adult.'' This statement denies claims that their relationship began in 2016 when she was a minor.

But fans and media are not convinced with their twisted statements that stated two different answers to the same issue. First they completely denied the fact that the actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron were dating. Now, with the scrutiny and revelations of more attempts to sue Kim Sae Ron, the agency has come up with a twisted statement. Fans are aggressive toward the agency and the actor for their endless attempts to save their reputation at the cost of an innocent life.

Kim Soo Hyun attempt to sue Kim Sae Ron:

The agency also reacted to the rumors spread around about Kim Sae Ron's debt and Kim Soo Hyun's involvement. They said that the actors were not in touch for 4 years and Kim Soo Hyun was not aware of her financial struggles. He then reached out to the agency to know the issue, and the agency advised Kim Soo Hyun to stay away from these matters, and later the agency discussed it with Kim Sae Ron's legal team and waived off the debt. They also said that the notice was a legal formality to avoid extra tax on the debt that she had to repay.

On the speculations around Kim Soo Hyun trying to sue Kim Sae Ron, the agency reacted by saying, ''The financial dispute was strictly between Gold Medalist and Kim Sae Ron. The notion that Kim Soo Hyun personally lent her money or pressured her for repayment is baseless. He never loaned her any money, nor did he demand repayment, as he was never in such a position.”

