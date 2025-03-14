Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, and other celebs celebrate Holi, share festive cheer with fans

Bollywood celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia celebrate Holi with joy, sharing festive pictures and extending warm wishes to fans on the vibrant occasion.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

B-town celebrities joined in the festive spirit with great enthusiasm on the festival of Holi celebrated on Friday.

Bollywood's rising sensation, Kartik Aaryan, shared a photo of himself playing Holi. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen offering prayers at the Holika Dahan in his house. For the occasion, the actress donned a red check shirt and white T-shirt.
The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Aashiqui 3'.

Bollywood's loving couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, wished their fans with their cute couple photo. Drenched in water, the couple looked adorable as they posed for the picture.

The 'Ghajini' actress was all smiles in the picture.
Rakul Preet Singh looked stylish in a video collage which she posted on her Instagram story to wish her fans Happy Holi. She donned a yellow shirt and blue jeans for the occasion.
The 'Darlings' actor, Vijay Varma, stepped out of his house to celebrate Holi with the paparazzi. He was seen applying colour to the lads behind the camera. He donned a pink shirt and blue jeans as he met, applied gular and posed with his fans outside his residence.
Daily soap star Ankita Lokhande played holi with her husband Vicky Jain at an event. Ankita looked gorgeous in a red saree, while Vicky looked stylish in white kurta and pants.
The 'Pavitra Rishta' star applied gulal on the face of her husband Vicky after they posed for the paps.
On the occasion of Holi, actress Ananya Panday posted an adorable selfie in a yellow suit to wish her fans 'Happy Holi'. Her face was covered with Holi colours.
Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.
The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. (ANI)

