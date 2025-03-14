Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics

Read Full Article

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel played Holi with the paparazzi during her visit to a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Friday.

The 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' actress was spotted at the restaurant with her friend Kunal Goomer.

She donned a body-hugging black dress for the night out.

She wished the paps 'Happy Holi' and posed for the shutterbugs on the staircase of the restaurant. She celebrated Holi with the media by applying gulal and playfully throwing colors.







The actress looked beautiful in her black dress as she posed for the paparazzi. She also carried an orange purse for the visit.



Ameesha was joined by her friends for the outing. The actress has been spotted numerous times in the past with Kunal Goomer.



The actress who broke out to fame with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' made a comeback in 2023 with the film 'Gadar 2.'

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

ALSO READ: 'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Latest Videos