Intel’s New CEO Reportedly Has A Year For Turnaround With Buyout Deals Off the Table – Retail Backs Him, But Not the Stock

Intel’s stock climbed over 1% in pre-market trading Friday, extending Thursday’s near-15% rally after the company named Lip-Bu Tan its new CEO. The appointment ends over three months of leadership uncertainty following Pat Gelsinger’s forced retirement in December.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, sources close to Intel say Tan may have no more than a year to turn the company around.

In recent months, the chipmaker had reportedly been in early-stage talks with Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), GlobalFoundries (GFS), and Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) (TSM) about selling all or part of its business.

However, the Journal reports those discussions are now off the table. Instead, Intel is exploring outside financial backers, including customers interested in taking a stake in its manufacturing unit.

The company’s fate is also tied to President Donald Trump’s policy changes. Trump has opposed the CHIPS Act and could unwind the $50 billion semiconductor investment program.

Intel is slated to receive up to $8 billion in funding, contingent on the progress of its delayed factory projects.

“In areas where we are behind the competition, we need to take calculated risks to disrupt and leapfrog,” Tan wrote in a note to Intel employees Wednesday. “And in areas where our progress has been slower than expected, we need to find new ways to pick up the pace.”

Meanwhile, the CEO has won retail support, with over 71% of respondents to an ongoing Stocktwits poll believing Tan is the right person to lead Intel’s turnaround.

Results of ongoing Stocktwits poll asking retail traders about Lip-Bu Tan's appointement as Intel's new CEO on March 14 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the optimism around Tan’s appointment, overall retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Intel’s stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Intel retail sentiment and message volume on March 14 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

According to platform data, retail chatter around the stock has more than doubled over the past week.

One user noted that those waiting to buy the stock at a discount may have missed their chance.

Another user claimed they correctly anticipated that Tan would be Intel’s next CEO back in December.

Intel shares remain down more than 45% over the past year but have gained over 17% in 2025.

