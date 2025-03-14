Bipasha Basu shares beautiful Holi moments with daughter Devi [PHOTOS]

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated a fun-filled Holi with their daughter Devi, sharing adorable moments and twinning in white T-shirts. Their celebration was full of love and cuteness.

Bipasha Basu shares beautiful Holi moments with daughter Devi [PHOTOS] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated Holi in a fun way with their daughter Devi.

From hugs and kisses to colours, the trio's Holi celebration was loaded with love and, of course, the cuteness of the little one.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared several pictures and videos from her fam-jam Holi celebrations.

Interestingly, Karan, Bipasha and Devi were twinning in white T-shirts with their respective names printed on their Holi outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, Karan, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film was released on January 25 last year. Apart from Hrithik, Deepika, and Karan, the film also starred Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. 

ALSO READ: Bollywood Holi Bash 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and others celebrate with colors [PHOTOS]

