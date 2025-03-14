Nordic American Tankers Announces Fleet Expansion: Retail Sentiment Improves

Read Full Article

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) announced the expansion of its fleet on Friday as it agreed to buy a 2016-built vessel from a first-class owner.

The vessel, built at a South Korean yard, will be delivered to the company within April this year.

NAT recently acquired a Suezmax tanker built in Sungdong, South Korea, from the same first-class owner. The vessel is expected to be delivered at the end of March.

The firm said both vessels are fully financed and will provide additional earnings and dividend capacity. Following the new purchases, the company’s fleet will consist of 21 well-maintained Suezmax tankers.

CEO Herbjorn Hansson said the firm follows the plan to acquire ships and sell a few units. “2025 is expected to be an active year for NAT, which is in a strong position,” he said.

NAT shares were in the limelight earlier this month after the non-executive Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson bought 100,000 company shares at $2.45 per share. He now holds a total of 4,100,000 shares.

The company also provided a business update in February, saying it achieved a net voyage revenue of $225 million for 2024. The company announced its 110th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 for the fourth quarter.

NAT also said seven of its vessels are unencumbered and debt-free following the $150 million financing agreement with Beal Bank.

The firm highlighted that the Trump administration is increasing pressure on sanctioned oil trades and sanctioned vessels, noting this as a reason why the company is optimistic about 2025 prospects.

“…there will be more transportation work for NAT, a fully compliant company in all respects. NAT has not transported Russian oil in the last 3.5 years,” it said.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed higher into the ‘neutral’ territory (54/100), accompanied by a ‘high’ message volume.

NAT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:10 a.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user believes the stock is currently undervalued.

NAT shares have lost over 3% in 2025 and are down over 39% in the past year.

