Pornography case: Raj Kundra write to CBI, claims ‘innocence’

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In his letter to the probe agency, the businessman has reportedly alleged that he has been implicated by senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch, claiming that he is innocent.

Not only this, but Raj Kundra has also requested the CBI to investigate the matter. Kundra has reportedly claimed in the letter that the entire case was built on the personal vendetta of a businessman who had colluded with police officials to arrest him. According to reports, Kundra has even named the officers in his complaint letter to the CBI.

Raj Kundra, who was accused of making obscene films and airing them on the app, has reportedly written that the app belongs to his brother-in-law and does not contain pornographic videos. Kundra also wrote that all this has been done by some officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch to falsely implicate him, reportedly. He alleged that every witness was pressurized to testify against him.

Furthermore, per the reports, Raj Kundra has also written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office seeking justice in the matter. Kundra has reportedly claimed in his letter that he has no relation with any of the accused in making obscene films and related to it. Not only this, but Kundra has also reportedly said that despite his name not being mentioned in the chargesheet filed in the pornography case, the police are dragging him in the matter.

Raj Kundra was arrested last year on July 19 for allegedly running a pornography racket along with his employee Ryan Thorpe. The then Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had reportedly told the media that he was the main conspirator in the case. Kundra and Thorpe were granted bail on September 19, the same year. Recently, he filed a discharge application before the Qila court claiming that he is innocent and has nothing to do with the obscene filming or obscene material alleged by the prosecution.