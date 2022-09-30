Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde?

According to media reports, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will most likely be meeting Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. Although there is no official confirmation on the meeting so far, the rumoured talks about the meeting have already grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Several reports in the last few days have claimed that actor Kangana Ranaut might be taking the political route and may soon join politics. Amidst this, fresh reports are doing rounds that the ‘Emergency’ actor might meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

If the reports are to be believed, then Kangana Ranaut might meet the Maharashtra CM at Varsha Bungalow on Saturday evening. This might be the first meeting between him and the actor since the time Eknath Shinde came to the power as the state’s CM.

ALSO READ: Pornography case: Raj Kundra write to CBI, claims ‘innocence’

Before the change in power in Maharashtra, there was a dispute between Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut, as a result of which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished part of the actor’s office in Khar, Mumbai. It is also reported to be the primary reason why Ranaut was happy about the political turmoil that Maharashtra went through which eventually resulted in Shinde becoming the CM.

Not only this, but Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Eknath Shinde, while taking a jibe at Shiv Sena. Sharing a picture of the CM, the actor had written on social media about his “inspiring success story” from being an auto-rickshaw driver to becoming the CM.

ALSO READ: Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy; trailer to be out on THIS date

The meeting between CM Eknath Shinde and Kangana Ranaut is considered to be important with everyone's eyes fixed on the outcome of it. At the same time, not much is known about the meeting such as the purpose of it and what will be discussed during the meeting.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Emergency'. Ranaut will not only be seen in the film as the leading lady portraying the character of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, but will is also directing it. The first look of many actors such as Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade among many others have also been revealed.