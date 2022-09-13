SEXY pictures, video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest dance video in HOT pants is going viral (WATCH)

Bhojpuri bold actress Akshara Singh is seen flaunting her dance moves on the song ‘Pegao’ by Camilo. Her fans love this video of the actress.

Akshara Singh is well recognised in the Hindi TV industry. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation in the Indian film business.

Akshara Singh's images and videos continue to make news. She is in the news once more because of a new, popular Instagram video. (WATCH HERE)



Akshara Singh may be seen in the video sporting a black t-shirt and shorts. She looks quite gorgeous in this attire.

In this video, Akshara is seen making a sensual face. In the song "Pegao," Akshara also displays her dance skills.



Fans adore the actress in this video. Speaking of Akshara's overall appearance, she left her hair open and used minimal makeup.

Akshara’s hot and sizzling video is grabbing everyone’s attention and becoming increasingly viral on social media. She made her acting debut in the movie "Satyamev Jayate" alongside Ravi Kishan. Later, in 2011, she had an appearance in the family drama "Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye."

Later, in 2016, she starred alongside Khesari Lal in the love drama "A Balma Bihar Wala" and several more dramas opposite Pawan Singh.

In 2015, she also appeared on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka. then contributed to my television series.

