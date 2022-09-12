BOLD and SEXY Pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her ample curves in sparkly bra and shorts

The 36-year-old actress Megan Fox was seen wearing a tiny black and white bra that barely held her breast. Along with sparkly shorts that showed off much of her long legs and her toned tummy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Megan Fox leaves little to the imagination in a silver bra and tiny sparkly shorts in a sexy photoshoot with her beau Machine Gun Kelly



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The native of Tennessee, Megan Fox posed in shorts that clung to her pert behind while wearing towering, sparkling, high heels.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Megan Fox's long, dark hair fell straight down to the middle of her back. She accessorized quite a bit with several necklaces and earrings.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a fluffy white blazer with bright pink dye on the right side, MGK stuttered. He walked in a pair of light pink Converse sneakers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Megan Fox added a pair of long white socks that stopped just above her knees. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

Photo Courtesy: Instagram