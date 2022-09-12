Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her ample curves in sparkly bra and shorts

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    The 36-year-old actress Megan Fox was seen wearing a tiny black and white bra that barely held her breast. Along with sparkly shorts that showed off much of her long legs and her toned tummy.  

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox leaves little to the imagination in a silver bra and tiny sparkly shorts in a sexy photoshoot with her beau Machine Gun Kelly
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The native of Tennessee, Megan Fox posed in shorts that clung to her pert behind while wearing towering, sparkling, high heels.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox's long, dark hair fell straight down to the middle of her back. She accessorized quite a bit with several necklaces and earrings. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a fluffy white blazer with bright pink dye on the right side, MGK stuttered. He walked in a pair of light pink Converse sneakers. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox added a pair of long white socks that stopped just above her knees. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Only a few weeks had passed since the publication of the advertising photographs for her new horror movie Johnny & Clyde.

