Malaika Arora slips in a gorgeous pink ombre midi dress; see pics

Bollywood’s favourite fashionista, Malaika Arora has once again upped the fashion game as she slipped into a gorgeous midi dress. The actor shared some stunning pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram handle; check out!

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

If there is one celebrity who will never disappoint you when it comes to fashion, it is none other than actor Malaika Arora. Through all these years, Malaika has made a space for her own in the fashion world – she is one of the fashionistas that everyone looks up to! Whether it is about draping a six-yard saree or wearing a bodycon dress, there is literally nothing that Malaika cannot pull off. She’s got the style, she’s the diva herself and she is someone who will always impress you with the fashion that she often puts on display.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is often spotted outside her gym and yoga class. She is also papped early in the morning when she heads out for a walk with her pooch. It is during these times that Malaika has been clicked in some impressive athleisure collections that she boasts of. ALOS READ: Emmys 2022: Chrissy Teigen cradles baby bump on red carpet

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora, on late Monday night, shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen wearing a pink ombre midi dress. The slip-on dress came with a plunging neckline and a slit that showed off the actor’s legs. ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2022: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Zendaya win Best Actor, Best Actress for Squid Games, Euphoria

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

To add more glam to her look, Malaika Arora opted for hues of pink, purple and silver for the eyeshadow and soft pink lips. With this, she styled her hair in soft curls and struck some stunning poses for the camera.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram