SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy flaunts her hot body in a strappy sleek black dress. Maintaining that trajectory, Mouni set the internet on fire again after dropping a series of sizzling pictures.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after starring in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2.

In addition to her exceptional acting abilities, she is a fashion icon. She always takes advantage of every opportunity to showcase her own sense of style and surprise her followers.

Furthermore, her social media account is frequently filled with intimate photos and moments with friends, particularly her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy continued on her current path, igniting the internet with many hot photos on her social media pages.

Mouni Roy came to Instagram on Sunday to post photos. She flaunted her bombshell physique in a stylish black gown, wore no accessories, and kept her hair open, and the Brahmastra actress looked stunning as ever.

The chandelier hovering over her added to the drama of the photographs. Mouni Roy captioned it, "Undone".

Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. In 2022, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's epic opus, Brahmastra.

She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni will next appear in Showtime, a web series that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.