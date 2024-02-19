Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy flaunts her hot body in a strappy sleek black dress. Maintaining that trajectory, Mouni set the internet on fire again after dropping a series of sizzling pictures.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after starring in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition to her exceptional acting abilities, she is a fashion icon. She always takes advantage of every opportunity to showcase her own sense of style and surprise her followers.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, her social media account is frequently filled with intimate photos and moments with friends, particularly her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy continued on her current path, igniting the internet with many hot photos on her social media pages.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy came to Instagram on Sunday to post photos. She flaunted her bombshell physique in a stylish black gown, wore no accessories, and kept her hair open, and the Brahmastra actress looked stunning as ever.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The chandelier hovering over her added to the drama of the photographs. Mouni Roy captioned it, "Undone".

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. In 2022, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's epic opus, Brahmastra.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni will next appear in Showtime, a web series that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

