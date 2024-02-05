Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Megan Fox flaunts her HOT curves in metal mesh minidress at Grammys viewing party

    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Megan Fox shows off her sexy figure at the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4), which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Make way for hottie Megan Fox. The show-stealing star has arrived at the 2024 Grammys viewing party.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she's been a frequent at music-related awards ceremonies such as the MTV VMAs, Billboard Awards, and Grammys. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While there was no word about her appearance, she did make a remark on social media prior to the performance.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fox shared a set of photos taken by photographer Jacob Webster, and she was wearing the smallest metal mesh dress we've ever seen.

    article_image5

    Fox did not walk the Grammys red carpet (she was seen at a watching party at the Hollywood Palladium). However, that didn't stop her from nearly breaking the internet with her post, which featured her in a palette-smattered chainmail mini.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She teamed it with sky-high, ankle-breaking shoes and a fake lip piercing. The photographs also revealed her pink hair, black roots, and the full sleeve tattoo she mentioned getting in late 2023.

    article_image7

    “I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” she said of the new piece during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s my entire arm, so, not a big deal. But that will be fine. We’re going to save that one.”

    article_image8

    Last year, Fox and MGK (who was nominated for Best Rock Album with Mainstream Sellout) arrived together, as they always do. She donned a white Zuhair Murad gown with a highly adorned bodice covered in crystals and embroidery, while he dressed in a slim-fitting silver suit.
     

    article_image9

    Unfortunately for fans of the pair's PDA, they kept things very PG on the carpet, merely standing together and exchanging a chaste kiss for the cameras — but it's impossible to say what the notoriously affectionate couple did when the cameras weren't focused on their white-hot romance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar turns 'Lord Shiv Bhakt' for this new devotional track 'Shambhu' RBA

    Akshay Kumar turns 'Lord Shiv Bhakt' for this new devotional track 'Shambhu'

    'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor is back! To star in thriller-mystery with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi RKK

    'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor is back! To star in thriller-mystery with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets' RKK

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets'

    Tennis Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage osf

    Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology RBA

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

    Recent Stories

    Telangana vehicle registration plates to change from TS to TG gcw

    Telangana vehicle registration plates to change from 'TS' to 'TG'

    Shahid Kapoor to make 20-minute cameo in 'Animal Park'? RKK

    Shahid Kapoor to make 20-minute cameo in 'Animal Park'?

    Kerala: SFIO probes CMRL over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: SFIO probes CMRL over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Kerala: 'Budget turned to document for political announcement...' Opposition leader VD Satheesan rkn

    Kerala: 'Budget turned to document for political announcement...' Opposition leader VD Satheesan

    Football Happy Birthday Delphine Cascarino: 9 facts about the French footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Delphine Cascarino: 9 facts about the French footballer

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon