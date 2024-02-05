SEXY photos: Megan Fox flaunts her HOT curves in metal mesh minidress at Grammys viewing party

Megan Fox shows off her sexy figure at the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4), which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Make way for hottie Megan Fox. The show-stealing star has arrived at the 2024 Grammys viewing party.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Since her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she's been a frequent at music-related awards ceremonies such as the MTV VMAs, Billboard Awards, and Grammys.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While there was no word about her appearance, she did make a remark on social media prior to the performance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Fox shared a set of photos taken by photographer Jacob Webster, and she was wearing the smallest metal mesh dress we've ever seen.

Fox did not walk the Grammys red carpet (she was seen at a watching party at the Hollywood Palladium). However, that didn't stop her from nearly breaking the internet with her post, which featured her in a palette-smattered chainmail mini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She teamed it with sky-high, ankle-breaking shoes and a fake lip piercing. The photographs also revealed her pink hair, black roots, and the full sleeve tattoo she mentioned getting in late 2023.

“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” she said of the new piece during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s my entire arm, so, not a big deal. But that will be fine. We’re going to save that one.”

Last year, Fox and MGK (who was nominated for Best Rock Album with Mainstream Sellout) arrived together, as they always do. She donned a white Zuhair Murad gown with a highly adorned bodice covered in crystals and embroidery, while he dressed in a slim-fitting silver suit.



Unfortunately for fans of the pair's PDA, they kept things very PG on the carpet, merely standing together and exchanging a chaste kiss for the cameras — but it's impossible to say what the notoriously affectionate couple did when the cameras weren't focused on their white-hot romance.