    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora's latest stunning look has her admirers gasping for breath. She was recently pictured in Mumbai, radiating effortless charm and hotness in a white outfit that highlighted her curves.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora represents the pinnacle of fashion and fitness. The lovely model and dancer exudes glamour with her impeccable sense of style.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was recently spotted in and around Mumbai, radiating easy charm and hotness in a white outfit that highlighted her proportions.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    A paparazzi account tweeted a video of Malaika today, and it quickly became popular. The actress seemed stunning in a white gown. She finished off her appearance with a black backpack and vibrant red lipstick.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika looked stunning in a white tailored gown. She accessorised with bold earrings and wore her hair in a tidy bun. The footage was published by a pap account on Instagram today and quickly went viral.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She also chose to wear a bold necklace. Malaika Arora completed her ensemble with a pair of bold black sunglasses. She looked gorgeous as she smiled at the photographers while they snapped her shots.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Earlier this month, the actress made news when she reproduced her legendary Munni Badnam song at an event, and the internet couldn't get over how stunning she looked.

