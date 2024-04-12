SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look

Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora's latest stunning look has her admirers gasping for breath. She was recently pictured in Mumbai, radiating effortless charm and hotness in a white outfit that highlighted her curves.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora represents the pinnacle of fashion and fitness. The lovely model and dancer exudes glamour with her impeccable sense of style.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She was recently spotted in and around Mumbai, radiating easy charm and hotness in a white outfit that highlighted her proportions.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

A paparazzi account tweeted a video of Malaika today, and it quickly became popular. The actress seemed stunning in a white gown. She finished off her appearance with a black backpack and vibrant red lipstick.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika looked stunning in a white tailored gown. She accessorised with bold earrings and wore her hair in a tidy bun. The footage was published by a pap account on Instagram today and quickly went viral.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She also chose to wear a bold necklace. Malaika Arora completed her ensemble with a pair of bold black sunglasses. She looked gorgeous as she smiled at the photographers while they snapped her shots.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Earlier this month, the actress made news when she reproduced her legendary Munni Badnam song at an event, and the internet couldn't get over how stunning she looked.