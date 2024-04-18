Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning in a white bodycon dress as she slays it at 50

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Malaika Arora's sexy curves in a white bodycon dress, as she posted a few pics on her social media, are filled with jaw-dropping pictures that do justice to her beauty. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is one of the classiest divas. The hottest mama is crushing it at 50. Her fitness obsession and self-care are unwavering. Her social media is full of stunning photos of her. Malaika posted stunning white bodycon dress photos today.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Club L London made Malaika Arora's outfit. She wore Zevar King Jewellery, golden earrings, and a white outfit. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora knows how to show off her fantastic body. The seductive dress made her appear stunning.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    All photographers want Malaika Arora as their muse, and why not? Her photos are eye candy, like this one. Malaika Arora has worn white before. She looks gorgeous in her satin white tube dress.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pearl and bead-encrusted white dress of Malaika Arora is stunning. The actress gracefully bares her back.

