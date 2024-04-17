Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her voluptuous body in bold SKIMS bikini

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    The mother of four, Kim Kardashian, is all ready for summer in her sexy new SKIMS swim campaign. The star donned a red-hot bikini and cutout snakeskin-printed swimwear; take a look.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has developed an empire with SKIMS, which is only growing. This summer will be even hotter with the introduction of swimwear from her private collection.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The fashion magnate looks stunning in the brand's most recent swimsuit collection. Kim gives beach silhouettes a Kim K spin with cutouts and snakeskin designs.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For her initial glimpse, she chose an ab-baring red bikini. She styled a pin-up crop top with a snakeskin bikini top and high-cut bikini bottoms.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her damp hair and light makeup were designed to make her appear as if she had just had a refreshing swim in the water, and it truly transported us to the shore.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian is certainly looking forward to the summer season, as seen by her current SKIMS swim ad. For another outfit, she channelled the classic style era of the 2000s, wearing a snakeskin patterned swimsuit that had a tie-up blouse and matching bikini bottoms.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It got hot when Kim donned a new outfit for the ad. She wore a red bikini top with a scoop neckline and high-waisted patterned pants with stomach flossing embellishments.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It is reasonable to assume that Kim Kardashian creates and breaks trends. In another trendsetting style, she wore high-waisted bikini bottoms with a patterned flossing bikini top placed over a red underwired bikini top.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It was a red-hot event as she added elegant elegance to her fashion journey in a gorgeous red bikini with a plunging scoop neckline and a strappy design.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her minimal glossy makeup and damp hair appearance were ideal for finishing off her style. Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS swim commercial focuses on the status quo.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a press release, Knight was tapped in order to “capture the collection in a style reminiscent of his classic and avant-garde fashion campaigns from the 2000s.”

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The shoot's tribute to this era also pays homage to Kim's renowned look when she was starting out in Hollywood alongside Paris Hilton.

