SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her HOT body in these jaw-dropping pics

Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in a small bra and pyjama pants, brushing off outrage from followers over the Balenciaga contract.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kim Kardashian was her best advertisement for her shapewear line, modelling her upcoming Valentine's Day collection.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder showed off her stunning form in a few of the looks that will be released before February 14.

Kim's recent statement comes after she faced outrage from fans for becoming the new ambassador for the controversial brand Balenciaga.

Another person accused Kim of throwing her 'morals out of the window' for money, while someone else added, 'Anything for money and a higher net worth I guess.'

One social media user commented, 'Where's she (Kim) gonna keep all the money and fame when she's gone?'

'But Kim this company does everything BUT what's right,' another added in reference to her statement.

The comments continued to roll in, with another one asking: 'So Kim just forgetting what Balenciaga advertised with the children?? K.'

'Has she learned nothing?' someone else asked. 'Even after the scandal?' another Twitter user asked. One comment simply read: 'Girl.... Embarrassing.' Many called her brand 'trash' and 'cancelled.'