SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her HOT body in these jaw-dropping pics

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in a small bra and pyjama pants, brushing off outrage from followers over the Balenciaga contract.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian was her best advertisement for her shapewear line, modelling her upcoming Valentine's Day collection.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 43-year-old SKIMS founder showed off her stunning form in a few of the looks that will be released before February 14.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim's recent statement comes after she faced outrage from fans for becoming the new ambassador for the controversial brand Balenciaga.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another person accused Kim of throwing her 'morals out of the window' for money, while someone else added, 'Anything for money and a higher net worth I guess.' 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One social media user commented, 'Where's she (Kim) gonna keep all the money and fame when she's gone?' 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'But Kim this company does everything BUT what's right,' another added in reference to her statement.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The comments continued to roll in, with another one asking: 'So Kim just forgetting what Balenciaga advertised with the children?? K.'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Has she learned nothing?' someone else asked. 'Even after the scandal?' another Twitter user asked. One comment simply read: 'Girl.... Embarrassing.' Many called her brand 'trash' and 'cancelled.' 

