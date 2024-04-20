SEXY photos: Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in Monique Lhuillier cape gown; check out actress 7 HOT pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a casual outfit look enchanting and a glamorous outfit look, well, goddess-like. She emphasized her royal look with bold jewellery. 

    Lopez has been seen wearing her unique street style in recent months, including high-low combos like leggings and a Birkin, Prada sneakers and loose sweatsuits and a pair of extremely wide pants with a Lady Dior purse. But last night, J. Lo wore something a bit less comfy.
     

    The actress-singer-turned-musical-film-director attended the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala on April 18 as a 2024 honoree, dressed by her longtime stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.
     

    Singer-actress Lopez looked stunning in her form-fitting golden Monique Lhuillier gown and matching cape.

    The dress was ruched over the bodice and breast, and it wrapped around her waist, showing a lengthy leg split.

    She emphasised her regal appearance with flashy jewellery. Diamond hummingbirds, a current trend in Lopez's art, sat on her teardrop diamond earrings. Her collar, set with teardrop diamonds and gold, was fit for a queen.

    The Hispanic Federation Gala honours those who have made a lasting difference in Latino communities nationwide. 

    Lopez received the Premio Orgullo award for lobbying for Latino concerns during the dinner, which was headed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
     

