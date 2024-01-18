Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani to Esha Gupta-7 actresses' bikini posts that went viral-watch

    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Bollywood actresses like Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Janhvi Kapoor and more share their best swimwear and bikini collections on their social media pages. Let us take a look 

    article_image1

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani knows how to show off her toned, curvy physique in swimwear. Her bikini photos have their own fan base. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy's swimsuit closet is just as diverse as the rest of her clothing. She owns everything from traditional monokinis to bikinis and vintage high-waisted versions. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor's bikini photos are sure to heat things up. She, too, does not upload them frequently. In practically every dress, the actress exudes a sirenlike beauty.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday looks stunning in bikinis because of her perfect body. She adores her pastel colours.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra has one of the most costly and comfortable swimsuit collections in Bollywood. She seldom publishes sexy bikini photos, but you can tell she has excellent taste.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is also a beach bum. She has swimwear in the most stunning hues and motifs. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood lady superstar Deepika Padukone made a sensation as a Kingfisher Calendar Girl, capturing everyone's attention. 

