    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shares HOT post on Instagram from her Calvin Klein shoot

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani posted pictures showing a sizzling combination of a black full-sleeved top and matching briefs. She recently dropped a sexy photo from her latest shoot.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani knows how to make the internet go crazy with her outrageous fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again making waves on social media with her sultry photo.

    article_image2

    Disha, who rose to prominence after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a stunning photo, and netizens were undoubtedly enthralled.

    article_image3

    Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing only a black full-sleeved shirt and matching underwear.

    article_image4

    Disha Patani posed with one hand on her thigh, eyes closed, showing off her toned, perfect 10 physique in elegance.

    article_image5

    Disha Patani emanated elegance, charm, and sensuality! She kept the message simple, only included a black love emoji.

    article_image6

    BFF Mouni Roy was quick to respond. She sent fire emojis. Soon after she shared her seductive shot, followers swamped the comment area with comments.

    article_image7

    A fan said, "It's getting hot in February." Another person said, "You have the best figure in Bollywood." A third fan said, "No one is as hot as you."

    article_image8

    Meanwhile, Disha turned to Instagram to mark the fourth anniversary of her film Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, the thriller starred Disha Patani as Sara Nambiar.

    article_image9

    Aside from Disha and Aditya, Malang had an ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. To mark the film's fourth anniversary, Disha posted a sexy still from it, in which she is almost kissing Aditya Roy Kapur's character. She wrote, "4 years of #malang".

    article_image10

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani will appear in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

