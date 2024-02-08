SEXY photos: Animal star Triptii Dimri flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri is on cloud nine and has many movies in her kitty. She will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. A few hours ago, Triptii took to social media and shared photos.

    article_image1

    Triptii Dimri grabbed everyone's hearts with her performance in Animal, which costarred Ranbir Kapoor. She is regarded as one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

    article_image2

    The actress frequently posts flamboyant avatar shots, which usually make admirers go aww. Triptii took to social media to publish a series of photographs. She flaunts her cleavage in the pictures while wearing a beige jacket and trousers. The actress looks stunning.

    article_image3

    Fans have also reacted, leaving heart emoticons in the comments area. Triptii once again stole the show at the most recent award ceremony. Triptii stole the show at the star-studded event, strutting down the red carpet in a dazzling metallic gown.

    article_image4

    The combination had noodle straps and a black sweetheart-neckline plunging bralette. The clothing cascaded into metallic colours, adding pizazz to the stunning garment.

    article_image5

    The glittering number, adorned with silver sequins, featured a form-fitting design that allowed Triptii to show off her slim body.

    article_image6

    The extended tail in the rear provided drama to her OOTD. Minimal accessories, including silver studs and a bold ring, matched her stunning appearance. Following the success of Animal, it is speculated that the actress may appear opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

    article_image7

    According to news reports, "Triptii has been the talk of the town since the historic success of Animal, and the makers believe she will set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan." The discussions have been ongoing, and the producers have now cast her as the female lead."

    article_image8

    The Anurag Basu-directed film will begin production in the first quarter of 2024, and the remaining cast members will be announced shortly. However, there is no confirmation of Triptii's casting.

