    SEXY photos: 9 times Esha Gupta shows off her curves in body-hugging dresses

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's body-hugging outfit captures attention yet again. The actress appears trendy in these photos. Her charming smile raises the hotness quotient, and we love her beauty.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's daring and stunning outfits never fail to turn heads. The actress also has a unique approach to fashion. Having said that, the actress easily cranked up the heat and stunned fans with her amazing beauty when she donned a blazing sexy attire. The Asharam actress appeared like a diva in the monochromatic photo.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta can crank up the heat in figure-hugging outfits. The diva's wonderful grin ups the hotness level, and we adore her attractiveness.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta came to Instagram to share a few photos wearing a tight brown midi dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her outfit with stunning earrings, dewy makeup, and pink lips. She used a brown heart emoji, which matched her stunning dress in the pictures.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks stunning in her body-hugging outfit, setting the screens on fire with her killer looks. Esha is eye candy for everyone, and her images are delightful.

    article_image5

    Esha Gupta, an actress, has a well-toned figure and may outperform Gen Z stars in terms of fashion. She is the original fashionista, and her images prove it.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta has a large fan base on social media, and her stylish photos go viral. She is a fitness enthusiast, and her photos tell much about her style.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks stunning in every dress, and her style choices never fail to wow the fashion police.

