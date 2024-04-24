Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: 9 times Esha Gupta flaunted her HOT body in BOLD, ethnic outfits

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Esha Gupta, who stars in Aashram 4, is one of Bollywood's most stunning actresses. The diva is known for stealing hearts with her exotic appearance, and we can't take our eyes off her beauty.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks stunning in her saree, exuding regal emotions. Furthermore, she exudes royal feelings in her attire, and we like her adorable demeanour.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aashram 4 Actress Esha Gupta is one of the most stunning actors in Bollywood. She has given many amazing performances. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva is known for stealing hearts with her exotic appearance, and we can't take our eyes off her beauty. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Esha Gupta raises the temperature with her hotness, and her photos will make you miss a beat.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva is a muse for photographers and eye pleasure for her followers. The actress frequently serves as an inspiration for numerous designers and photographers.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is the queen of ethnic dress, and her photos will make your heart race.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta photos are incredibly enticing, and she manages to turn on the fire with her stunning features. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta redefines festive dress like no one else and offers an incredible range of ethnic apparel.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva's traditional attire consistently exudes elegance and feminine appeal. Esha Gupta's dress choices make her stand out.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Esha Gupta's photos will undoubtedly steal your breath away. She looks elegant in every picture. 

