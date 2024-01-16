SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently shared a bundle of super-hot photos from her latest shoot on her Instagram page.

Disha Patani, Calvin Klein's Indian brand ambassador, recently turned to social media to post many stunning photographs from her most recent photoshoot, showing off her curves and toned physique while posing in the shower.

Disha wore a blue striped bra to the shooting, which she paired with a white see-through T-shirt to provide the right amount of oomph.

Disha left her hair free, framing her face beautifully. She laid on the floor, the cameras capturing her lovely beauty.

Fans swamped the comment section. Fans raved, calling the caller 'hottie' and 'really beaty'. Meanwhile, Disha's close friend Mouni moved to the comments area and used the fire and ice emoji.

Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram. The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

Disha recently drew everyone's attention to her trip with Mouni Roy. The actresses became pals a few months ago and have been inseparable ever since. Bollywood besties Disha and Mouni were on a ladies' holiday, and their images lit up social media.

Disha Patani will appear in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, costarring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also appear in the online series Showtime, which stars Emraan Hashmi.