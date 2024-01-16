SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently shared a bundle of super-hot photos from her latest shoot on her Instagram page.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani, Calvin Klein's Indian brand ambassador, recently turned to social media to post many stunning photographs from her most recent photoshoot, showing off her curves and toned physique while posing in the shower.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha wore a blue striped bra to the shooting, which she paired with a white see-through T-shirt to provide the right amount of oomph.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha left her hair free, framing her face beautifully. She laid on the floor, the cameras capturing her lovely beauty.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans swamped the comment section. Fans raved, calling the caller 'hottie' and 'really beaty'. Meanwhile, Disha's close friend Mouni moved to the comments area and used the fire and ice emoji.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram. The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha recently drew everyone's attention to her trip with Mouni Roy. The actresses became pals a few months ago and have been inseparable ever since. Bollywood besties Disha and Mouni were on a ladies' holiday, and their images lit up social media.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani will appear in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, costarring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also appear in the online series Showtime, which stars Emraan Hashmi.

