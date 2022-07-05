Sexy Bikini Pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Janhvi, Samantha and more actresses' HOT photos

International Bikini Day 2022-ten Bollywood actresses who owned the beach game in style, from Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta

Bollywood actresses work hard to maintain their physical fitness. Every celebrity, from Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, has always made it a point to maintain their fitness.

For their roles, these actresses always put in a lot of effort in the gym and with their diets. They consistently set high fitness standards for us. It's interesting to see how the Bollywood stars seem in bikinis.

Deepika Padukone has carved out a name for herself in the business looking super hot in a bikini. With her smouldering sexy bikini photos, the actress raises the temperature.

Katrina Kaif sizzled in a pink bikini and open hair. Katrina looks perfect as she steps out from the waters.

One of the hottest diva actors in Bollywood is Jacqueline Fernandez. Our hearts begin to race as the starlet displays her stunning bikini body.

Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram image gives off some sultry summer girl vibes. Sara's swimwear is vivid and energetic, much like her personality.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks hot in a bikini top. She consistently kept a great physique and drew attention in countless photoshoots.

Esha Gupta is a gorgeous actress who has appeared in several movies. The actor was last seen in Bobby Deol's Aashram 3.

Shanaya Kapoor shocked the audience by wearing a stunning Versace bikini. Miss Kapoor is going to great lengths to demonstrate her flexibility.

Janhvi Kapoor appears to be at ease in her own skin. She continues to reward her followers with bikini photos. The actress is a fitness fanatic who is recognised for her flawless figure.

Disha Patani's demeanour has never failed to captivate the audience, whether in posh picture sessions or challenging workouts or her bikini photos.