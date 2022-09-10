Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy at 40: 5 bold pics of Shriya Saran in swimwear, ahead of her birthday

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

    Shriya Saran will turn a year older on Sunday, September 10. On the eve of her birthday, as the actor turns 40, here are some stunning pictures of Shriya in swimwear; check out.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Actor Shriya Saran is a popular star in the Hindi as well as the South film industry. She has prominently worked in the South cinema before she marked her debut in the Hind film industry. Shirya is one of the stars who has not only won the hearts of millions but has made a special place for herself in their hearts which cannot be replaced by anyone. As the actor turns a year older on Sunday, September 10, here are five pictures of Shriya which prove that this mother of one is only ageing backwards! Even at 40, Shriya can literally kill anyone with her sheer looks.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Donning a pink bikini, Shriya Saran looks stunning as she lay on the beach. The bikini that Shriya wore, was embellished with silver work. The actor proudly flaunts her toned body in the picture.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Lying in a boat by the sea, Shriya Saran shows off her sexy legs in this picture. The actor seems to be enjoying her day at the beach as she poses wearing black swimwear.

    ALSO READ: Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    It would not be wrong to say that Shriya Saran is a water baby! The actor's Instagram profile is filled with pictures and videos where she is seen enjoying the water. The emerald green swimsuit that Shriya is wearing in the photo, is one of the most stylish swimwear of the actor.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Shriya Saran looks gorgeously stunning in this underwater photograph. Here, she wore a hot pink bikini from her impressive collection of swimwear. Going by her photographs, it is difficult for anyone to guess her age or two believe that she is a gorgeous mom a beautiful daughter.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    This picture where Shriya Saran is seen wearing a black swimsuit is from her vacation in Goa. Shriya, who was seen in Dhrishayam, opposite actor Ajay Devgn, had gone for a family vacay to Goa with her husband and her daughter. Shriya had shared several pictures from her Goa trip where she was seen enjoying the beach time with her daughter.

