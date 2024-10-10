Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha to Rashmika-South Indian Actress breakfast secrets OUT

    Everyone admires the beauty of heroines and is curious about their fitness routines. Fans are interested in knowing what they eat to maintain their physique. Let's take a look at what these popular actresses eat for breakfast.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

    Heroines prioritize their beauty and fitness. Fitness isn't just about exercise; diet plays a crucial role. Samantha, Rashmika, and Nayanthara pay special attention to their diet, especially breakfast. Let's see what each heroine eats for breakfast.

    Samantha's breakfast includes nuts, dry fruits, and fresh fruits like bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or other seasonal fruits. She also consumes almonds, pistachios, and chia seeds.

    article_image2

    Rakul Preet Singh is known for her fitness dedication. She follows a strict diet along with her workouts. Rakul's breakfast includes a smoothie made with coconut milk, water, protein powder, flax seeds, cardamom, and banana. She adds honey, chia seeds, and protein powder to it.

    article_image3

    Rashmika Mandanna often expresses her love for food. She shared a special spinach and mushroom omelet recipe with her fans. She uses sesame oil, separates egg yolk, whisks it, and cooks it in a pan. Then she adds spinach and mushroom mixture and cooks it on low flame.

    article_image4

    Many celebrities, including Nayanthara, follow specific diets for optimal nutrition. Nayanthara starts her day with a special coconut smoothie made with water, coconut milk, sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom powder.

    article_image5

    To prepare it, mix water, coconut milk, sugar, and cardamom in a bowl. Then, add a pinch of cardamom and cinnamon powder with some ice cubes. Nayanthara's favorite coconut smoothie is ready. You too can try these healthy celebrity breakfast recipes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3! NTI

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday RKK

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know NTI

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marriage with Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on RBA

    Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marriage with Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on

    JP Nadda criticizes Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar issue during his Durga Puja visit in Kolkata RBA

    JP Nadda criticizes Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar issue during his Durga Puja visit in Kolkata

    tennis Novak Djokovic honours Rafael Nadal following retirement announcement, says 'your legacy will live forever' snt

    Novak Djokovic honours Rafael Nadal following retirement announcement, says 'your legacy will live forever'

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon