Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff groove to Bollywood songs; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff unveiled their first pictures from their enchanting wedding ceremony on January 2

First Published Jan 3, 2025, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Singer Armaan Malik recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in a dreamy wedding. On January 2, the couple shared their first pictures as husband and wife on social media. Aashna exuded elegance in a blush and orange bridal ensemble featuring intricate designs, complemented by exquisite jewelry. Armaan looked equally stylish in a peach-colored sherwani. The couple captioned their wedding pictures with the heartfelt phrase, “Tu hi mera Ghar.”

Following the glimpses of their intimate wedding ceremony, a sneak peek from Armaan and Aashna’s sangeet night surfaced online. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the couple appeared to enjoy the celebration to the fullest. Aashna donned a stunning purple sharara set adorned with intricate golden threadwork, paired with a contrasting yellow dupatta and heavy polki jewelry. Armaan complemented her look in a classic black sherwani. In the clip, they were seen dancing to a live remix of the songs Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen and Ramaiya Vastavaiya, adding to the festive spirit.

After Armaan and Aashna announced their marriage, the singer’s brother, Amaal Malik, shared a heartfelt note congratulating the couple while reflecting on their relationship. Amaal posted a picture of himself with the newlyweds, calling it an honor to serve as their master of ceremonies. In his caption, he expressed his joy and spoke about their love story, which spanned seven years and faced numerous challenges before culminating in their marriage.

Amaal noted how witnessing their special day, surrounded by close friends and family, felt like a dream. He urged Armaan to always make Aashna smile and asked Aashna to embrace Armaan’s quirky jokes, even if they sometimes required over-explaining. His emotional note resonated with many, leaving fans touched by his warmth and sincerity.

Armaan responded to the post, mentioning that he was overwhelmed by the heartfelt words, while Aashna shared that it brought her to tears, expressing gratitude for Amaal’s touching message.

