Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

On Friday, (Jan 03) Amazon Prime Video shared the first trailer for Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok 2 on social media. Jaideep will play Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary again in the upcoming season. Check it out below!

Paatal Lok is finally coming to Prime Video, and the creators have released the first teaser on social media, raising anticipation. On Friday, the streamer's official social media accounts posted the trailer, which provides a thrilling insight into a fresh case that tests Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). Ishwak Singh will return as Imran Ansari in the forthcoming season, while Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag will make their debuts in Season 2.

The eight-episode series, produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP, was conceived and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma. Avinash Arun Dhaware directed the show, which will be available on Prime Video starting January 17.

Also Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast

Sudip Sharma, the series creator and showrunner, expressed his enthusiasm in a press statement distributed by Prime Video. He stated, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to create raw, relatable, and intensely gripping stories." Collaborating with a great team has been a privilege, and we've expanded on the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter.

Also Read: Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch

The series' first season, which premiered in May 2020, was hailed for its powerful narrative and unvarnished depiction of Indian society. It introduced fans to the ethically complicated world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Paatal Lok received eight nominations for the inaugural Filmfare OTT Awards, winning five: Best Actor, Best Series, Best Screenplay, Best Direction, and Best Original Story.

Latest Videos