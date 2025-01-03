Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are set to dazzle fans on January 5, celebrating excellence in film and television. With Netflix leading nominations, Viola Davis receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and India's All We Imagine As Light earning nods, the event promises an unforgettable evening of glamour and recognition

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are set to captivate audiences, with fans eagerly awaiting the star-studded ceremony. Recently, the organizers announced an impressive lineup of presenters, as reported by Deadline. The list features prominent names such as Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli’i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoe Kravitz.

Scheduled to take place on January 5 (US time), the event will recognize excellence in film and television. Comedian Nikki Glaser will helm the evening, making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her role is expected to add a fresh and engaging dimension to the prestigious awards night.

This year, Netflix dominates the nominations in both film and television categories, showcasing its strong presence in the entertainment industry. Not far behind, A24 and HBO have also secured multiple nods, reflecting their continued influence. Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of her remarkable contributions to cinema. With accolades including an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Fences (2016) and six other nominations, Davis’s legacy continues to shine.

India is also making its mark, with filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light earning two notable nominations, a proud moment for Indian cinema on the global stage. Indian viewers can tune into the live broadcast of the event on Lionsgate Play at 6:30 am IST on January 6, adding to the excitement for international fans.

