Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vs Naga Chaitanya: Ex-couple mega clash soon on cards (Details)

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 9:13 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Yashodha has a release date, and it will compete at the box office with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's film

First Published Apr 5, 2022, 9:13 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now ascending the success ladder at a rapid pace. After appearing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, she gained national fame as item number Oo Antava. She is well-liked by everyone and has a large fan base around the country. 
     

    The good news for her admirers is that the release date for her pan-India flick Yashoda has been set. The film, billed as a sci-fi thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is due to hit theatres in August of this year. Yashodha, directed by Hari Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, will be released on August 12, 2022. 

    This implies that it will compete with films starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Mr Perfection Aamir Khan will release his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, 2022.
     

    So now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashodha, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are going to clash with each other at the box office. Well, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. 
     

    Given the growth in popularity of South Indian movie stars, we wouldn't be shocked if Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film outperforms the two Bollywood flicks. Also Read: Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture

    As of now, August 2022 appears to be rather crowded. Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar's last release, has already suffered as a result of RRR, and we wonder whether Yashodha will affect Akki's picture as well. Also Read: Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend? Check out her sexy and cute pictures

