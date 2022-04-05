Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend? Check out her sexy and cute pictures

Meet Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. Both were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport holding hands.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have made their relationship airport-official and Instagram-official as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Today, Hrithik and Saba were photographed happy and painting the city in red.



The pair were photographed at the airport, where she in a cropped blouse and comfortable slacks and he in a white t-shirt, jeans, and hat. This year, this is the most recent of Hrithik and Saba's public outings; they also exchange romantic and complimentary messages on social media. Overall, we'll call it a proven romance.



The Internet erupted when Hrithik Roshan was seen having dinner with a mystery woman in February. Fans quickly recognised her as Saba Azad, an actress and singer. Saba and Hrithik's social media discussions have gotten increasingly revealing.



Last month, she posted an Instagram Story of herself during a soundcheck in Pune, to which Hrithik replied, "Kill it, you unbelievably talented lady. I wish I could have been there for this one." Saba captioned the photo, "Wish you were here too, my adorable." Here’s all that we know about Hrithik’s new lady love, Saba Azad.



Who is Saba Azad?

Saba Singh Grewal is Saba Azad's true name. She is the niece of Safdar Hashmi, India's renowned theatrical artist and communist writer.

Saba Azad began her acting career with her late uncle’s theatre group Jana Natya Manch in Delhi, where she worked with the likes of Habib Tanvir and MK Raina.

Saba Azad relocated to Mumbai from Delhi and appeared in Prithvi Theatre's production of a two-man drama directed by Makarand Deshpande. Her debut film role was in the short film Guroor, directed by Ishaan Nair.



Saba Azad made her Bollywood debut in Anil Senior's Dil Kabaddi in 2008, with Irrfan Khan, Rahul Bose, and Soha Ali Khan. Also Read: Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

Image: Saba Azad/Instagram

Saba Azad is a well-known musician and singer in the Indian indie music scene and one half of the renowned electronic duo Madboy/Mink. In 2012, she began working with actor and musician Imaad Shah. Also Read: 9 ultra-bold pics of Playboy model Cherie Noel; beats Kim Kardashian at bikini game