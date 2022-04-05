Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture

Tara Sutaria's upcoming 'Heropanti 2' has received a lot of positive feedback from the public. The actress has been working hard on her projects and is now taking a vacation for herself. Tara just tweeted a stunning photo of herself from her Maldives holiday.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are well-liked actors in Bollywood. They have been dating for a long time and never shy away from expressing their feelings for one other. They have a large fan base, and their supporters support their 'Jodi.' In that regard, the couple is now on holiday in the Maldives. They had departed for the island the day before.

Tara posted a gorgeous snapshot of her tropical holiday on Instagram. Tara might be seen sporting an all-white ensemble and looking stunning. The photo also showed off her rosy cheeks and gorgeous jawline. She captioned the photo, "Happily as a clam." Her fans also lavished her with compliments on her stunning shot.

She looks really calm and relaxed in her white beachside outfit. She mentioned in the caption -

"Happy as a clam 🐚

@jwmmaldives @ncstravels"

Meanwhile, Aadar tweeted a gorgeous snapshot of himself strolling along the beach. He was dressed in a white shirt and slacks. The blue sky and clean water enhanced the photo. He captioned the shot, "Home away from home." Tara and Aadar have not posted any photos from their holiday together.

Tara will next be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, following Student of the Year 2. This will be her second collaboration with Tiger, and we can't wait to witness their on-screen chemistry. Tara will also appear in 'Ek Villian Returns' in addition to 'Heropanti 2'.