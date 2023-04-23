Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Eid post, where she is holding Champagne glass; Check out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to Kangana Ranaut's Eid post. Kangana stated that 'every event is a possible memory'. Check out her pictures here

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Eid by posting many photos to her Instagram account. Kangana took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of herself striking various positions for the camera inside her home.



Kangana modelled a yellow and royal blue suit, green dupatta and golden juttis for the occasion. She captioned the post, "Every festival is a potential memory … explore it …. Live it …. Feel it." Reacting to the post, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Wow (red heart emoji).”



A fan wrote, "Class, grace, beauty." Another person said, "Absolutely gorgeous and legendary." A comment read, "Old world charm." "These pics are giving me vibes of Waheeda Rehman ji," said an Instagram user.



On social media, the two actors frequently admire each other. Kangana and Samantha exchange birthday greetings as well. Samantha posted a photo of Kangana from her visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine on Instagram last year on Kangana's birthday. She said, "Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday."



Just over a few weeks back, on Samantha's birthday, Kangana shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl. You gorgeous, talented hottie," along with fire and crown emojis.



Kangana will appear in Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and the sequel to the smash successful Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. Kangana will play a dancer in the king's court recognised for her beauty and dance talents in Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana will also appear in the forthcoming historical drama Emergency, her directorial debut. In addition to Kangana, the film has important performances by Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram