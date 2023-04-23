Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Eid post, where she is holding Champagne glass; Check out

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to Kangana Ranaut's Eid post. Kangana stated that 'every event is a possible memory'. Check out her pictures here

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut celebrated Eid by posting many photos to her Instagram account. Kangana took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of herself striking various positions for the camera inside her home.
     

    article_image2

    Kangana modelled a yellow and royal blue suit, green dupatta and golden juttis for the occasion. She captioned the post, "Every festival is a potential memory … explore it …. Live it …. Feel it." Reacting to the post, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Wow (red heart emoji).”
     

    article_image3

    A fan wrote, "Class, grace, beauty." Another person said, "Absolutely gorgeous and legendary." A comment read, "Old world charm." "These pics are giving me vibes of Waheeda Rehman ji," said an Instagram user.
     

    article_image4

    On social media, the two actors frequently admire each other. Kangana and Samantha exchange birthday greetings as well. Samantha posted a photo of Kangana from her visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine on Instagram last year on Kangana's birthday. She said, "Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday."
     

    article_image5

    Just over a few weeks back, on Samantha's birthday, Kangana shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl. You gorgeous, talented hottie," along with fire and crown emojis.
     

    article_image6

    Kangana will appear in Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and the sequel to the smash successful Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. Kangana will play a dancer in the king's court recognised for her beauty and dance talents in Chandramukhi 2.

    article_image7

    Kangana will also appear in the forthcoming historical drama Emergency, her directorial debut. In addition to Kangana, the film has important performances by Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma's Iftaar party. Several Bollywood celebs were spotted arriving for the grand celebrations. 

