Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking look without makeup

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Actresses are rarely seen without makeup. Here are nine shocking photos of South Indian heroines without makeup.

    We all like spotting our favourite actresses in movies with elaborate cosmetics and high-end clothing. But have you ever considered how these famous people seem without makeup? 

    Here, some of the top South Indian actresses appear unremarkable without makeup, while others are stunning.

    Nayanthara looked considerably different in an earlier photo of her without makeup. Even so, a lot of people have praised her natural appearance.

    Without any makeup, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks adorable and radiant. You may discover several images of the actress without makeup on her Instagram page, where she looked young and attractive.

    Rashmika Mandanna appears to be the girl next door even without makeup. Her skin is gorgeous and glossy. Rashmika frequently shows off her natural appearance in her live streams.

    Without makeup, Tamannaah Bhatia looks cute, and she has glowing skin. There is not that much of a difference in her looks from this to her onscreen avatars.

    Bahuballi actress Anushka Shetty's no-makeup look is quite a shocker for many. However, she looks charming with her smile in this picture.

    Given that the majority of us do not recognise Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier's true tone, her makeup-free appearance comes as quite a shock to us. Also Read: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

    Trisha's no-makeup appearance is all over the internet. Images of the attractive performer, who is renowned for her good looks and smile, cannot be believed. Also Read: Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race RBA

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    football When Lionel Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie De Jong would reach a 'higher level' snt

    When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Watch Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views-tgy

    Watch: Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views

    Watch Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists-tgy

    Watch: Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon