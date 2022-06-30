Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking look without makeup

Actresses are rarely seen without makeup. Here are nine shocking photos of South Indian heroines without makeup.

We all like spotting our favourite actresses in movies with elaborate cosmetics and high-end clothing. But have you ever considered how these famous people seem without makeup?

Here, some of the top South Indian actresses appear unremarkable without makeup, while others are stunning.

Nayanthara looked considerably different in an earlier photo of her without makeup. Even so, a lot of people have praised her natural appearance.

Without any makeup, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks adorable and radiant. You may discover several images of the actress without makeup on her Instagram page, where she looked young and attractive.

Rashmika Mandanna appears to be the girl next door even without makeup. Her skin is gorgeous and glossy. Rashmika frequently shows off her natural appearance in her live streams.

Without makeup, Tamannaah Bhatia looks cute, and she has glowing skin. There is not that much of a difference in her looks from this to her onscreen avatars.

Bahuballi actress Anushka Shetty's no-makeup look is quite a shocker for many. However, she looks charming with her smile in this picture.

Given that the majority of us do not recognise Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier's true tone, her makeup-free appearance comes as quite a shock to us.