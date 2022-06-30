Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

Uorfi Javed’s latest pictures from her day out in Mumbai have been raising the temperature and how! The actor, however, was trolled for her look.

If there is anyone with the most ‘unique’ fashion sense, it is none other than Uorfi Javed. From using wires to create an outfit to making a dress out of hundreds of safety pins, when it is about going an extra mile for fashion, no one comes close to Uorfi Javed. And on Thursday, she once again reflected her experimental side by giving her own twist to a tube top and skirt, raising the temperature of the city with her look!

Even though Uorfi Javed wore a tube top and a mini skirt, it was anything but what you'd usually see. Like every other outfit that Uorfi wears, this too had her touch -- she used two belts to put the top and the tiny skirt in place.

Meanwhile, when Uorfi Javed was papped by the photographers in Mumbai, she was asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby. Responding to it, she said that their child will be very cute and adorable.

If that was not it, Uorfi Javed was also asked if she would become a bua (paternal aunt) or a maasi (maternal aunty). The actor who comes with a lot of wit and humour, said that she’d be neither. “Baigani shaadi mai Abdullah deewana,” she said to the cops.

Recently, Uorfi Javed bagged the 57th position in Google’s 100 most searched Asians’ list. Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame after her stint with the Bigg Boss OTT, gained popularity over time for her fashion sense. There are many who criticise her for her fashion but Uorfi has never bowed down to people trolling her.