Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts SEXY body in read shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to dazzle everyone with her stunning online persona and every time the actress posts a picture or a video of herself on social media, everyone is in utter awe.
The 'Kushi' actress posted a string of images on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, and they have now gone viral.
Samantha stunned everyone in these most recent photos by wearing a stunning red saree and blouse combination.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu accessorized her appearance with a glossy lip color and an elaborate necklace and left her hair opened.
In many photos, the actress was posing against a massive window, while in others, she was facing a sizable group of admirers who had arrived to see her.
In the slideshow, she acknowledged everyone who contributed to her glitzy appearance and included a heart emoji in the caption.
Samantha gave fans a sneak peek at the podcast she is working on earlier this month. The actress, who took a sabbatical from acting because she had myositis.