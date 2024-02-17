Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts SEXY body in read shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed!

    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to dazzle everyone with her stunning online persona and every time the actress posts a picture or a video of herself on social media, everyone is in utter awe. 

    article_image1

    The 'Kushi' actress posted a string of images on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, and they have now gone viral.

    article_image2

    Samantha stunned everyone in these most recent photos by wearing a stunning red saree and blouse combination.

    article_image3

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu accessorized her appearance with a glossy lip color and an elaborate necklace and left her hair opened.

    article_image4

     In many photos, the actress was posing against a massive window, while in others, she was facing a sizable group of admirers who had arrived to see her.

    article_image5

    In the slideshow, she acknowledged everyone who contributed to her glitzy appearance and included a heart emoji in the caption.

    article_image6

    Samantha gave fans a sneak peek at the podcast she is working on earlier this month. The actress, who took a sabbatical from acting because she had myositis.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many RKK

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19 RKK

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19

    Sandalwood star 'Yash' spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS vkp

    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Dharmendra upset over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's separation; asks them to reconsider for children ATG

    Dharmendra upset over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's separation; asks them to reconsider for children

    Recent Stories

    Modi will be killed in 2-3 years dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

    'Modi will be killed in 2-3 years...' dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

    ISRO launches weather satellite INSAT 3ds onboard naughty boy rocket watch see photos gcw

    ISRO successfully launches weather satellite INSAT-3DS onboard ‘naughty boy’ rocket

    Kamal Nath in Delhi amidst rumours of shift to BJP; he doesn't deny it either

    Kamal Nath in Delhi amidst rumours of shift to BJP; he doesn't deny it either

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    VHP moves HC against housing lions named Akbar Sita together in West Bengal park gcw

    VHP moves HC against housing lions named Akbar, Sita together in WB park

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon