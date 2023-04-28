Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday special: The Shakuntalam star turns 36 today (April 28); on this day, let us look into her fitness routine that we can follow and be positive like her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the country's most popular and well-liked actors, and her acclaim is unmatched. Aside from the fresh lease of life that her career received with the massive success of the second season of 'The Family Man,' the actress has a terrific line-up of enterprising projects and is frequently praised by her admirers for being frank in her interviews.



Samantha represents fitness goals for many of us. She has been dominating the headlines. Post her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan,' she has been the talk of the town and also is a social media powerhouse. Snippets of the actor's training regimen make their way onto our Instagram page, likely to urge us to get serious about our routines. Samantha is equally adept at high-intensity workouts and yoga.



Fitness

Workout first thing in the morning. Samantha goes to the gym first thing in the morning. Morning exercise, according to studies, helps you establish consistency and enhances your metabolism. Exercise not only offers you energy and stamina, but it also makes you feel good.

Diet

Always get your body ready. "Nutrition is an important part of my fitness regimen, and as you all know, I give it my all." Of course, my only source of nutrition is plant-based, and it has become my strength," she said on Instagram. "We're busting the myth that you can't improve your performance or build lean muscle on a plant-based diet," she added. "You need the energy to work out well," the actor noted in an interview. Plant-based protein can benefit your general health in addition to offering plenty of minerals, fibre, and antioxidants.

Yoga:

Samantha isn't hesitant to attempt new things, whether it's aerial yoga, gymnastics, parkour, or weightlifting. "Never be afraid to try out new things." She said in the title of one of her training videos, "You'll be surprised at what you can do." Even if she can't squeeze in a sweat session, she must jog or stroll.



Cycling

Samantha likes going on bike rides with her buddies. The low-impact aspect of this exercise develops consistency, leg strength, core strength, and cardiovascular fitness.

Experimenting with new exercises:

Exercise is treatment. "I still struggle with getting to the gym," Samantha admitted in an interview. "However, when I see the results, I am motivated to keep going." It almost becomes therapeutic. That is the only time you set apart for yourself. "You channel all of your aggression, worry, and stress into your workout, and then you let go," she explained.

Balance of body and mind:

Pay attention to your body and mind. The actress relies on guided meditation and breathwork when her body needs a break. She posted about her meditation experience on Instagram, writing, "Today I'm starting my 48 days of Isha Kriya." Experts say taking a few days off might help your fitness and training.



Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam,' which bombed at the box office. Still, she was fast to put her misfortunes behind her and continue shooting on the Indian adaption of the Russo brothers' 'Citadel,' which stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK. The historical drama, made on a budget of 65 crores, barely made a 6 crore opening weekend.

Aside from the Indian remake of 'Citadel,' Samantha is preparing for the premiere of her Telugu film 'Kushi,' in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda.

