    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday special: The Shakuntalam star turns 36 today (April 28); on this day, let us look into her fitness routine that we can follow and be positive like her.

    article_image1

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the country's most popular and well-liked actors, and her acclaim is unmatched. Aside from the fresh lease of life that her career received with the massive success of the second season of 'The Family Man,' the actress has a terrific line-up of enterprising projects and is frequently praised by her admirers for being frank in her interviews.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha represents fitness goals for many of us. She has been dominating the headlines. Post her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan,' she has been the talk of the town and also is a social media powerhouse. Snippets of the actor's training regimen make their way onto our Instagram page, likely to urge us to get serious about our routines. Samantha is equally adept at high-intensity workouts and yoga.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fitness 
    Workout first thing in the morning. Samantha goes to the gym first thing in the morning. Morning exercise, according to studies, helps you establish consistency and enhances your metabolism. Exercise not only offers you energy and stamina, but it also makes you feel good. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Diet 
    Always get your body ready. "Nutrition is an important part of my fitness regimen, and as you all know, I give it my all." Of course, my only source of nutrition is plant-based, and it has become my strength," she said on Instagram. "We're busting the myth that you can't improve your performance or build lean muscle on a plant-based diet," she added. "You need the energy to work out well," the actor noted in an interview. Plant-based protein can benefit your general health in addition to offering plenty of minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. 

    article_image5

    Yoga:
    Samantha isn't hesitant to attempt new things, whether it's aerial yoga, gymnastics, parkour, or weightlifting. "Never be afraid to try out new things." She said in the title of one of her training videos, "You'll be surprised at what you can do." Even if she can't squeeze in a sweat session, she must jog or stroll.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cycling
    Samantha likes going on bike rides with her buddies. The low-impact aspect of this exercise develops consistency, leg strength, core strength, and cardiovascular fitness.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Experimenting with new exercises: 
    Exercise is treatment. "I still struggle with getting to the gym," Samantha admitted in an interview. "However, when I see the results, I am motivated to keep going." It almost becomes therapeutic. That is the only time you set apart for yourself. "You channel all of your aggression, worry, and stress into your workout, and then you let go," she explained.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Balance of body and mind: 
    Pay attention to your body and mind. The actress relies on guided meditation and breathwork when her body needs a break. She posted about her meditation experience on Instagram, writing, "Today I'm starting my 48 days of Isha Kriya." Experts say taking a few days off might help your fitness and training.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam,' which bombed at the box office. Still, she was fast to put her misfortunes behind her and continue shooting on the Indian adaption of the Russo brothers' 'Citadel,' which stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK. The historical drama, made on a budget of 65 crores, barely made a 6 crore opening weekend.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from the Indian remake of 'Citadel,' Samantha is preparing for the premiere of her Telugu film 'Kushi,' in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The film is a Shiva Nirvana directorial, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and is billed as a love story between an army guy and a civilian in the Kashmir valley.

