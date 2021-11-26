  • Facebook
    Salman Khan to Disha Patani to Aayush Sharma: celebs at 'Antim: The Final Truth' screening

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 8:14 AM IST
    Last night, Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'Souza came for the screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth', which happened in Mumbai.
     

    Salman Khan walked towards the venue with his boy's gang, wearing a casual look. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera was seen walking along with the star.

    Salman Khan was seen in a black t-shirt and jeans; the star opted for a casual look. He was seen posing with his fans outside the movie hall.

    Aayush Sharma was seen posing with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma at the 'Antim: The Final Truth' screening in Mumbai.

    Filmmaker Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen at his brother Salman Khan's film Antim screening. She came along with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

    Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya came along with his wife Komal Reshammiya at the 'Antim: The Final Truth' screening in Mumbai.

    Actor Bobby Deol was in a white t-shirt and black pants posing for the camera at the 'Antim: The Final Truth' screening, which happened in Mumbai.

    Disha Patani was seen flaunting her sexy abs in a yellow crop top and light blue jeans at the 'Antim: The Final Truth' screening in Mumbai.

    Waluscha De Sousa was posing for the shutterbugs wearing black leather pants and a colourful jacket. She was one of the top models in India.

