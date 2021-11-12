Rohit Shetty, Anupam Kher celebrate Sooryavanshi’s 100 crore club entry, see pics inside

As Sooryavanshi crossed the Rs 100 cr mark, it was time for Rohit Shetty to celebrate. The filmmaker was seen at a small celebration party for his film’s achievement which was held in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Friday.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has all the reasons to celebrate as his latest release, which is also his first film to release since the pandemic, Sooryavanshi has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film entered the club within five days of its release. Sooryavanshi was initially expected to release last year after its release got delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Starring actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, a cake cutting ceremony was held at PVR Cinemas in Andheri in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film. Actor Anupam Kher and Ashoka Pandits were also part of the celebrations. The film is expected to break several box office records and reach even greater heights in the coming days. Sooryavanshi is the second film of Akshay Kumar which has seen a theatrical release since the pandemic.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's ninth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark; it earned Rs11.22 crore on Tuesday, bringing the total collection to Rs102.81 crores. It could earn up to Rs 120 crores by the end of its first week. Not only in India but around the world, the film has seen increased viewership and box office collection. The film Sooryavanshi was well-received by movie buffs. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding cards not out? Here's what we know

The film is the fourth in a series of films set in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The first two films of the Singham series featured Ajay Devgn, while the third film ‘Simmba’, presenting Ranveer Singh in the lead, were front runners in terms of box office collections and viewership.