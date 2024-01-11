Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer dons HOT pink lingerie for 'Savage X Fenty' Valentine's Day collection
Singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna shared some hot and cheeky pictures in pink lingerie for her brand 'Savage X Fenty'. She showed off her Valentine's Day collection on brand's Instagram post.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
On Wednesday (Jan 10), Rihanna appeared on Instagram through her intimate line, Savage X Fenty. The 35-year-old music artist-turned-mogul modelled pink lingerie ahead of the Valentine's Day collection she just enjoyed in Aspen.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
The mother-of-two showed off her busty with a low-cut bra, gartered knickers and thigh-high transparent tights. She was clicked on a purple chair with a pink, velvet curtain set up behind the singer.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
In one of the pictures, Rihanna flaunted her pert derriere while tugging on one of the garters. The billionaire businesswoman from head-to-toe wearing pink, satin high heels.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
RiRi was enticed as she posed seductively while wearing neon pink matte lipstick that matched her innerwear. The brunette beauty had her blonde-highlighted hair split on one side and smouldering curls around her face.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
She accessorised the ensemble with diamond and ruby jewellery, including a choker and matching rings.
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
The pictures were spread out across three separate posts and one caption read, '@badgalriri giving us alllllll the love we need this VDay #XXSavageX.'
Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram
It was added, 'Love as you are in the See Thru U collection and more, available on-site + in-stores now!'